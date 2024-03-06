2024 Elections

Get news updates and deep dives into the election from all of our shows, including Your Call, Crosscurrents, and State of the Bay.
We want to report on what matters most you you. What's on your mind ahead of the November elections?
Your Legal RightsTonight on Your Legal Rights, with an emphasis on voting technology, we take a look at voting rights in America: where we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re going.YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, Brent Turner, are joined by Secretary William Gardner, former Secretary of State in New Hampshire, having retired as the longest serving Secretary of State in the nation's history.Best of all, we take your calls and answer your questions, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.
Grace Won interviews San Francisco mayoral candidates Mark Farrell and District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai.
State of the BayState of the Bay digs in to recent efforts to get companies to disclose climate risks and emissions. Will they work? We'll also get a March 5th election update with Joe Eskenazi. Plus, we'll hear about the Janksters Robotics Team and their robot, Rosa.
Last night, San Francisco voters said yes to Proposition F, requiring drug screenings and treatment for some residents who receive cash assistance.
Your CallAdam Schiff and Steve Garvey secured the top two spots in the Senate race and will face off in November. Prop 1 has a narrow lead, but is still too close to call.
Voters in Oakland take to the polls to make their voices heard. While some are concerned with local issues, many seek to send a message ahead of November’s presidential race.
It’s election day today. But with only 17 per-cent of ballots returned by the time polling stations opened this morning in San Francisco - there is a general concern about a low voter turnout.
The war in Gaza has become a flashpoint in the race for California’s open US Senate seat.
CA voters will determine the outcome of key races and a slew of measures dealing with the housing and homeless crisis, taxes, policing, education, and mental health.
CrosscurrentsToday is election day and San Francisco residents are being asked to vote on County Superior Court Judges. But do you know why? We learn how the process works, and what people should be thinking about.