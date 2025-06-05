NOTES FROM THE EDGE with Jeff Chang

Pilot to air on KALW: July 1 at 7pm

In these increasingly uncertain times, America feels perched at the edge of division, despair and disaster. But it's at the edge where we can also see the land and the water — and imagine what's next. What matters is what we see here: Problems or possibilities? The abyss or a new bridge?

Introducing NOTES FROM THE EDGE with Bay Area author and intellectual Jeff Chang (Can't Stop Won't Stop and the forthcoming Water Mirror Echo about the influence of Bruce Lee). The radio show and podcast is being co-produced with KALW Public Media.

In each episode, Jeff and his guests look at our rapidly changing world from a different angle. He’ll invite in visionaries who might see things in those shifting tides that we can’t, who might be able to tell us where the currents are taking us.

In our first episode, he brings you notes — and music — from the edge of resistance.

In future episodes, Jeff will look at the edge of music and migration, politics and protest, craft and culture, and much much more. So, stay tuned...