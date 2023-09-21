UPCOMING EVENTS
What's next for public transportation in the Bay Area? Join the town hall conversation with the Director of Transportation of the SFMTA.
Join KALW at its 220 Montgomery pop-up space for our weekly Thursday evening happy hour with DJ-spun music and refreshing snacks and drinks.
Join KALW at our pop-up on 220 Montgomery Street in downtown San Francisco for a panel discussion about the state of the arts in the city on Tuesday October 17th.
KALW has set up shop in downtown San Francisco! As part of the city's Vacant to Vibrant program — an effort to revitalize parts of the city — we've created an engaging pop-up experience and community space at 220 Montgomery Street. Join us for our weekly live events that feature conversations about the Bay Area's most important issues and live performances showcasing our region's musical talent. Plus, collaborations with organizations like The San Francisco Standard, Live Free USA, and the Northern California Society of Professional Journalists.