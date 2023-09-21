KALW has set up shop in downtown San Francisco! As part of the city's Vacant to Vibrant program — an effort to revitalize parts of the city — we've created an engaging pop-up experience and community space at 220 Montgomery Street. Join us for our weekly live events that feature conversations about the Bay Area's most important issues and live performances showcasing our region's musical talent. Plus, collaborations with organizations like The San Francisco Standard, Live Free USA, and the Northern California Society of Professional Journalists.