Oakland Measure MM: Election Brief

Measure MM, Oakland’s Wildfire Protection Zone Parcel Tax, is a new initiative that aims to fund wildfire prevention in parts of the city with high fire risk.

Here’s how it works:

If Measure MM passes, Oakland would carry out plans that include managing plant growth, protecting evacuation routes, adding more fire patrols during wildfire season, and goat grazing. The tax would be $99 a year for single-family homes, and $65 for condos or multifamily units. In all, this measure would generate more than $2.5 million dollars over the course of its first year.

Supporters say it’s important to address the consequences of wildfires. That includes smoke-polluted air, the displacement of families, and the loss of homeowners’ insurance. They believe Measure MM would help keep Oakland safe by targeting these risks.

Proponents of the measure include some former members of the Oakland fire department, and a member of the East Bay Regional Parks district. They want to continue ramping up protections against wildfires in the Oakland Hills.

Opponents to the measure include members of the Alameda County Taxpayers’ Association. They say it doesn’t include the spending accountability needed to ensure that tax money is efficiently spent.

So, to recap: Vote “yes” on Measure MM if you want to authorize an annual tax to fund wildfire prevention in Oakland. It will be $99 for single-family properties and $65 for condos or multifamily units for the next 20 years.

Vote “no” if you oppose an annual parcel tax to fund wildfire prevention in Oakland.

That’s a brief take on Measure MM.