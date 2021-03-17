© 2021 KALW
New Arrivals: A Pocket-Sized Book Tour
Tuesdays, Thursdays
Hosted by Lisa Morehouse

Bay Area book tours and launch parties were canceled due to the coronavirus, so KALW producer Lisa Morehouse brought author readings to you in this socially-distanced book tour.

We loved the idea so much, we're going to keep the book party going with this pocket-sized book tour.

Subscribe to this podcast in NPR One, Radio Public, or your favorite podcast player.

