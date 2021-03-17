New Arrivals: A Pocket-Sized Book Tour
Tuesdays, Thursdays
Bay Area book tours and launch parties were canceled due to the coronavirus, so KALW producer Lisa Morehouse brought author readings to you in this socially-distanced book tour.
We loved the idea so much, we're going to keep the book party going with this pocket-sized book tour.
Subscribe to this podcast in NPR One, Radio Public, or your favorite podcast player.
-
San Francisco Author Matthew Clark Davison reads from his novel "Doubting Thomas." The book examines the fallout of a false accusation that ended Thomas’s job as a teacher and he’s flashing back to just after he’s graduated from UC Berkeley.
-
Petaluma author Joy Lanzendorfer reads from her new novel "Right Back Where We Started From." It’s about a woman who will do anything to get back what her family lost, except face the truth of who she really is.
-
Oakland author Elizabeth Gonzalez James reads from her new book "Mona at Sea." In the first chapter Mona joins a support group for job seekers.
-
San Leandro author Bob Calhoun reads from his new book "The Murders that Made Us." It covers 170 years of San Francisco history as told through its most heinous crimes.
-
San Francisco author Ethel Rohan reads from her new short story collection "In The Event of Contact." It chronicles how characters are affected by physical connection, or the lack of it.
-
San Francisco author Andreas Karelas reads from his new book, "Climate Courage." It’s about solving the climate crisis and bridging the political divide in America at the same time.
-
Today we hear from San Francisco writer Tienlon Ho and Brandon Jew, Chef and owner of the restaurant Mister Jiu’s in San Francisco. Their book, Mister Jiu’s In Chinatown came out in March, 2021.
-
Today we hear from Josiah Luis Alderete, who lives in San Francisco. He’s the author of the new book of poems called Baby Axolotls y Old Pochos, which came out on April 29.
-
San Francisco author Jenny Bitner reads from her new novel, "Here’s a Game We Could Play." It’s a bisexual love story with poisoning and librarians. This reading is about a first date between the two main characters.
-
Berkeley author Bonnie Tsui reads from her new children's book "Sarah and the Big Wave." It’s about Sarah Gerhardt, the first woman to surf Half Moon Bay’s biggest break.