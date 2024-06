Christopher Alam is a writer, journalist, and producer from Fresno, California. He has contributed reporting for KQED, NPR, and Variable West. His fiction has appeared in the Beirut-based literary journal Rusted Radishes. His work engages with structural inequality, immigrant communities, and Arabs/West Asia. When not writing, he is a DJ on internet radio stations LowerGrand and HydeFM, and is a risograph printmaker.