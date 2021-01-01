Bluegrass Signal
Saturdays 6:30-8pm
Traditional and contemporary bluegrass, usually thematically-based and often featuring Bay Area musicians, in an eclectic mix. Includes a weekly calendar of regional bluegrass concerts and events, often with musical previews. You can find out more at the Bluegrass Signal website.
Latest Episodes
Live in the KALW Studio: Wendy Burch Steel & Redwood (Butch Waller, Glenn Dauphin, Allegra Thompson) perform the title track from their forthcoming album…
On the April 11, 2015 edition of Bluegrass Signal, Peter Thompson celebrates 40 years of broadcasting with a program of live recordings by a few of his…
On Saturday, March 21st, guest co-host Todd Gracyk joins Peter Thompson to present some of his favorites by Red Allen, originally released 1957-1969, and…
This Saturday at the special time of 5:00 - 8:00 pm, it's the Bluegrass Signal Fall Membership Drive Special! Great music from great thank-you gifts --…
Bluegrass Signal host Peter Thompson welcomes Berkeley Old Time Music Convention Director Suzy Thompson (no relation) to talk about the annual event and…
On Saturday (Aug. 18th) from 6:30 - 8:00 pm, the celebration of live bluegrass recordings continues on "Bluegrass Signal." Featured are the Good Ol'…
Peter Thompson continues his "Bluegrass Signal" celebration of live bluegrass recordings continues with a few songs from the 1973 Old & In the Way shows…
Host Peter Thompson continues his broadcast of highlights from live performances. This week: two fabulous bluegrass concerts in the '70s: Mac Martin & the…
Throughout July & August, host Peter Thompson presents programs of live concert recordings. The series kicks off this week with highlights from two 1970…