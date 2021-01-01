© 2021 KALW
Bluegrass Signal
Saturdays 6:30-8pm
Hosted by Peter Thompson

Traditional and contemporary bluegrass, usually thematically-based and often featuring Bay Area musicians, in an eclectic mix. Includes a weekly calendar of regional bluegrass concerts and events, often with musical previews. You can find out more at the Bluegrass Signal website.

Hear the latest broadcast on KALW's Local Music Player.

