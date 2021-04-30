Your Legal Rights
Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
For more than 30 years, Your Legal Rights has provided KALW listeners with free legal information and guidance. We carry on the work of the program's founding host, Chuck Finney, who passed away in February 2018.
Bay Area attorney Jeff Hayden talks with experts on various legal topics, with listener participation: (415) 841-4134.
Latest Episodes
-
Now that the term is at its end – the last opinions are to be handed down tomorrow – we stop to look at some of these recent opinions, and ponder what was considered, and just what did the court do. How did a new court with justice Barrett differ from the court as it looked at the start of the term?YLR hosts Jeff Hayden and Josh Borger are joined by Ben Feuer, Chairman of the California Appellate Law Group, and Anne Voigts from King and Spaulding, who return to tell us just what’s going on out there.
-
-
A survey course covering California Family Law.
-
When people facing catastrophes after losing their house to a wildfire, or a flood, or perhaps your business is in dire straits due to covid-19 . . . . What do you do if there is a question of whether they are covered?Maybe there is a question of whether a policy is in effect, or whether the policy applied to this kind of event?
-
You receive a citation. The courts are closed.How do I find an attorney to fight my ticket? What if I got the ticket in a faraway county?You are waiting for the courts to reopen when you receive a letter: your case was decided without you — and the courts remain closed.You were not driving when the red light camera flashed; need you give up the driver? What if it's not even you in the picture?These are but a few of the issues facing everyday folks facing traffic citations; the pandemic hasn't made it any easier.YLR host Jeff Hayden is joined by criminal defense attorneys with a serious presence in traffic courts throughout the region.
-
Does the legal landscape surrounding cryptocurrency still look like that of the wild west?If I lose my computer, can I locate my assets or are they forever lost? How might I find what my spouse or employee might’ve stashed? If I do manage to find it, how do I value it? Are these assets a form of money? Property? Securities? The past few weeks presented a tremendously volatile period; just what has changed.This is a complex legal landscape. Joining YLR Host Jeff Hayden and co-host Josh Borger are two legal experts in the field, Grant Fondo of Goodwin LLP and Troy Foster from Perkins Coie LLP.Questions for Jeff, Josh and their guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.
-
Certain pandemic-related protections, including a moratorium on evictions, are winding down. Governor Newsom's proposed budget includes aid to landlords including full payment of past due rent. What other changes are in store?YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined tonight by three esteemed landlord-tenant attorneys, Jessica Chylik and Sal Timpano, both of San Francisco, and David Finkelstein of San Mateo.
-
You own a home to rent out, but you and the other joint tenant can't agree whether to keep leasing it out or to put it up for sale. Your own home has one of the world's worst neighbors. Where can you go for help? Your beloved pet has been with you, in your condo, for years; the new neighbor arrives and immediately complains of allergies. What can you do?Tonight YLR host Jeff Hayden, and tonight’s co-host Josh Borger welcome Barton Hechtman, from the San Jose office of Matteoni, O'Laughlin & Hechtman, and Andrew Junius, from the San Francisco office of Reuben, Junius & Rose, LLP, to discuss real property issues commonly affecting property owners. Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll-free, at (866) 798-8255.
-
What rights does a disabled employee have if they need an accommodation?What steps should a disabled employee take with their employer if they need an accommodation? How do employers handle accommodation requests that arise out of a workplace accident? What does the employer want an employee to do if s/he is worried about potential hostility at work related to a recent/prior request for a disability accommodation?Sitting in for YLR Host Jeff Hayden, tonight, Josh Borger and his guests Michael D. Wilson, Jr. from Oakland's Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C. and Kelly Armstrong from The Armstrong Law Firm in Sausalito will discuss the law of Disability.Questions for Josh and his guests? Call us toll-free at (866) 798-8255.
-
The killing of George Floyd sparked a response unlike anything we have seen in many years. What do the verdicts in the trial of Derek Chauvin teach us about where we are with policing our cities today?Representive Zoe Lofgren reports that prior to the january 6 assault on the capitol, a commanding official directed Capitol police officers to pursue only agitators against former President Donald Trump and ignore potential pro-Trump troublemakers.Are these stories truly discrete, or does the story of the assault on the capitol give us some insights? Into a troubled institution or an institution that merely reflects a troubled society? What does all this say about us? Where do we go from here?For tonight’s discussion, YLR Host Jeff Hayden, with tonight's co-host Josh Borger, is joined by San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, and Redwood City Attorney and legal and political commentator Dean Johnson.Questions for Jeff and his guests? Call us, toll-free, at (866) 798-8255.