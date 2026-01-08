When We All Get to Heaven - Episode 05

This episode — episode 05 — tells the story of Ron Russell Coons, an MCC minister living with AIDS. His diagnosis forced him to confront his sexuality, his conservative religious family, and his mortality.

QUEER POWER HOUR is proud to broadcast When We All Get to Heaven, a 10-part audio documentary from Eureka Street Productions that focuses on how the MCC congregation in San Francisco responded to the persona and political trials of the AIDS epidemic, including the deaths of hundreds of its members.

What makes this project truly unique is that it incorporates an archive of 1200 cassette tapes recorded during the height of the AIDS epidemic.

When We All Get to Heaven is being presented in partnership with Slate’s podcast Outward, which is helping distribute the show.

If you can't wait until next week's Queer Power Hour, you can binge the series on Slate. And subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.