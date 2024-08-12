© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Area think tank has eight recommendations for San Francisco

KALW | By Hanisha Harjani
Published August 12, 2024 at 2:20 PM PDT
A picture of San Francisco City Hall
JaGa via
/
Wikimedia Commons
A picture of San Francisco City Hall

With a budget of nearly $15 billion — which is more than some states — San Francisco is the only place in California with a merged city and county government. It’s run by a charter that defines the way city and county functions work together.

The study by the think tank SPUR — called “Designed to Serve” — highlights eight recommendations to help restructure the government to “better meet the needs of San Franciscans.” SPUR spoke to several city officials in the production of this report — both current and former — including the mayor and Board of Supervisors.

Their recommendations include things like increasing mayoral authority and redefining reporting structures across departments. There are also recommendations to aid legislative processes — like increased support for the Board of Supervisors and raising the number of signatures needed to put ballot measures in front of voters.
Tags
Bay Area Headlines 2024 Elections
Hanisha Harjani
Hanisha Harjani is in the KALW Summer Training Program and produces news stories for Crosscurrents
See stories by Hanisha Harjani