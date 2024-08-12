Bay Area think tank has eight recommendations for San Francisco

With a budget of nearly $15 billion — which is more than some states — San Francisco is the only place in California with a merged city and county government. It’s run by a charter that defines the way city and county functions work together.

The study by the think tank SPUR — called “Designed to Serve” — highlights eight recommendations to help restructure the government to “better meet the needs of San Franciscans.” SPUR spoke to several city officials in the production of this report — both current and former — including the mayor and Board of Supervisors.

Their recommendations include things like increasing mayoral authority and redefining reporting structures across departments. There are also recommendations to aid legislative processes — like increased support for the Board of Supervisors and raising the number of signatures needed to put ballot measures in front of voters.