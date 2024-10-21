Erin Lim is Bay Area born-and-raised. She has called San Francisco home for nearly two decades (thank you, rent control!) and has worked in every kind of communications role you can think of. Erin started her career in local radio, then moved into newsrooms and cable TV, and then she switched it up and ended up in PR/marketing. During her years in PR (hotel and film), she founded the culture podcast Bitch Talk and produced a documentary—still in production—called The Nomadic Family Project. Both creative projects have continued to inspire her and keep her curiosity piqued.

In her spare time, Erin loves a dive bar with a good juke box, movies in the theater, her two little dogs, cooking competition shows, the TV show Somebody Somewhere, and roaming around The City and the planet with her fellow podcasting husband, Jeff.