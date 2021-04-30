Mondays at 6 p.m.

CITY VISIONS has a new name and look.

Introducing the new STATE OF THE BAY.

Every Monday at 6 p.m., beginning March 15.

We’ve always been more than just “The City.” We talk about the entire Bay Area and its connections to California and beyond. And as our show turns 30 years old, we figured it was the perfect time to pick a name that reflects who we are and what we do.

We’ll keep bringing you live and local conversations with diverse voices. We’ll talk about where we live and what matters most. About local and state politics. About Bay culture, homegrown innovations, and more.

Welcome to the new STATE OF THE BAY!

email: stateofbay@gmail.com