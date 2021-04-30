State of the Bay
We’ve always been more than just “The City.” We talk about the entire Bay Area and its connections to California and beyond. And as our show turns 30 years old, we figured it was the perfect time to pick a name that reflects who we are and what we do.
We’ll keep bringing you live and local conversations with diverse voices. We’ll talk about where we live and what matters most. About local and state politics. About Bay culture, homegrown innovations, and more.
Latest Episodes
STATE OF THE BAY digs deep into Bay Area culture, news, and politics. And we invite you to join the conversation.TONIGHT. Will the summer of 2021 be a return to “normal”? What will travel and work be like for Bay Area residents?PLUS We’ll be talking about California’s historic drought and new ways we can all save water.AND We’ll get the scoop on this year’s Pride Celebration!We are live. And local. Every Monday night at 6. Right here on KALW - San Francisco.
Is Outdoor Dining Here to Stay? The State of Shoplifting in SF; Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author John BranchIs outdoor dining here to stay? San Francisco's recent surge in shoplifting and Pulitzer Prize-winning author John Branch.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Author Julie Lythcott-Haims On "Adulting," And Architect Deanna Van BurenCalifornia Attorney General Rob Bonta discusses combating anti-Asian American hate, police accountability and gun control. Plus, tips on "adulting" from Julie Lythcott-Haims, author of "Your Turn: How to Be an Adult." And, Ethan talks with Oakland-based architect Deanna Van Buren about building a world without prisons.
Author Gary Kamiya tells us why he's never leaving San Francisco. Also, we'll hear from Oaklanders who want to pull down the 980 freeway. And poet Giovanna Lomanto reads her poem "Gold Digger" and talks about her process.
At the top of the hour we will talk with Supervisor Mandelman about the state of the Castro.Next we'll hear all about the Academy Award winning documentary "Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution" from Bay area directors James LeBrecht and Nicole Newnham.And finally, LeShawn Holcomb and Symil Austin tell us about Marin City's Griot Theater Company. Hosts: Grace Won and Ethan ElkindProducer: Gillian Emblad
Combating Anti-Asian American Racism With AAPI History, Next Steps In The Newsom Recall Effort, And Author Michaeleen DoucleffHosts Joseph Pace and Grace Won talk about the next steps in the Newsom recall effort and then dive into the importance of teaching Asian American history in our K-12 classrooms. Ethan Elkind interviews NPR’s Michaeleen Doucleff about her new book "Hunt, Gather, Parent."
