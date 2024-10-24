Measure J & L Election Brief

Richmond’s Measure J and Measure L both focus on election reform.

Let’s break it down:

If you live in Oakland or San Francisco, you may already know how ranked choice voting works but here are the details if you don’t.

If Measure L is passed, voters will rank the candidates from their favorite to their least favorite.

If a candidate has more than 50 percent of the vote, that candidate wins. If no one gets more than 50 percent an “instant run-off” takes place. That’s when the candidate in last place is eliminated and the votes are counted again.

So, if your first-choice candidate gets eliminated, your vote goes to your next choice. If there is still no candidate with more than 50 percent, the process is repeated until someone gets more than 50 percent of the vote.

Supporters of Measure L such as Eduardo Martinez, the mayor of Richmond feel that the initiative will save money by holding one election coinciding with the general elections in November.

Measure J on the other hand would add a primary election before the general election. This is very similar to the way presidential elections are conducted. A candidate will need to receive more than 50 percent of the vote. If no single candidate receives a majority vote, the top two candidates will appear on the general election ballot.

Those who are in support of Measure J, such as former Richmond City Council member Dr. Jeff Ritterman believe that the winner in this process would be more representative of the majority by allowing voters a chance to see clear distinctions between candidates on important issues.

So, to recap: A “yes” on Measure L will pass a ranked choice voting system in which voters will rank the candidates from their favorite to their least favorite.

A “yes” vote on Measure J will add a primary election before the general election.

That’s a brief take on Richmond’s Measure L and Measure J.