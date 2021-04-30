LadyRyan / KALW@25thStreet

Wednesday, 10pm to Midnight

Music that provokes thought, stirs feeling, and inspires dance.

LadyRyan is a Bay Area favorite, inspiring a sense of safety, joy, and belonging as a spiritual conductor and dedicated professional. Her music and voice have been riding the wave of partygoers from coast to coast for more than a decade.

Her passion for music started at an early age, singing in her church choir at 6, sampling and making beats at 20, and ultimately tapping into her true passion when she bought her first set of turntables at 23. LadyRyan’s deep range of knowledge in multiple musical genres, balanced with the right touch makes her ability to conduct high vibrations a sure shot!

LadyRyan has played with and opened for artists such as George Clinton, Erykah Badu, and Anderson .Paak. In 2011, LadyRyan co-founded SOULOVELY, creating space for QTBIPOC community and she's been packing in hundreds of people at outdoor parties ever since. LadyRyan has held long-standing residencies at some of East Bay's most popular clubs. In 2016, she was named East Bay Express’s Readers Choice as "The Best DJ Who Dabbles in Every Scene."