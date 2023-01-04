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KALW NEWS
  • Roses in full bloom at the Berkeley Rose Garden.
    Sheryl Kaskowitz
    The New Deal Hides in Plain Sight
    The Berkeley Rose Garden is a beautiful place, but did you know it was built during FDR’s “New Deal” in the ‘30s?
  • Reporter Nate Gartrell
    Oakland government corruption trial moving forward
    Sunni Khalid
    A recent trove of court documents has shed new light on the case prosecutors plan to present in the federal corruption trial of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, her former live-in partner, and a prominent local father-son team of businessmen, appears set to begin in October.
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