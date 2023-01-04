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The Berkeley Rose Garden is a beautiful place, but did you know it was built during FDR’s “New Deal” in the ‘30s?
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A recent trove of court documents has shed new light on the case prosecutors plan to present in the federal corruption trial of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, her former live-in partner, and a prominent local father-son team of businessmen, appears set to begin in October.
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Today is Trail Mix Day!
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Carlin careth@2012/Flickr Creative CommonsToday is Daffodil Day!
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The longtime Bay Area drummer, jugmaster, and "cheekophonist" passed away earlier this year.
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In this segment, we meet the DJ who brings you grooves every Tuesday night, Patrick King Most.
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A group of the country's private sector power producers says Nepali authorities lost crucial time in rescuing hundreds of people trapped in hydropower tunnels.
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Russian forces relentlessly battered Kyiv and cities in the region around the Ukrainian capital for a fifth straight day, leaving some supermarket shelves bare after repeated strikes on warehouses.
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U.S. threats erupt into attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran retaliates against U.S. targets in the United Arab Emirates and Jordan in the first exchange of fire since July 29.
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The annual "anything goes" performing arts festival featured more than 4,200 performances this year. These are the ones we're still talking about.
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State of the BayState of the Bay explains how balcony solar could bring clean power to California renters, explores whether humanoid robots are ready for our homes and sits down with Sam Smart, the first woman to conquer the 118-mile Quad Quad Dipsea.
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New data shows fewer than half of San Francisco’s third graders can read at grade level.
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ProPublica investigations reveal that despite intense White House pressure, only a few dozen noncitizens have been prosecuted for voting, with even fewer convictions.
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Philosophy TalkIs there a downside to always being the reasonable one?
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Unlike traditional rooftop solar panels, these panels can be plugged into standard electrical outlets, making them relatively inexpensive and easy to install.