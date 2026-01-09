What are Trump's objectives in Venezuela?
On this edition of Your Call Media Roundtable, we’re discussing the real reasons for Donald Trump’s attack on Venezuela and the kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro.
Jacobin’s Branko Marcetic says the attack signals a new phase of US power in Latin America — one defined by coercion, intimidation, and open-ended intervention.
Then we’ll look at how Trump’s removal of Maduro could tilt international court proceedings and provide a windfall to corporate plaintiffs.
Guests:
Branko Marcetic, writer for Jacobin, co-host of the 1/200 podcast, and author of Yesterday’s Man: The Case Against Joe Biden
Peter Kornbluh, longtime contributor to The Nation on Cuba, co-author of Back Channel to Cuba: The Hidden History of Negotiations Between Washington and Havana
Luke Goldstein, investigative journalist at the Lever
Resources:
The Nation: Trump’s Naked Imperialism
Jacobin: Trump’s War on Latin America Must Be Stopped
The Lever: Corporations Invested In Lawsuits Before Venezuela Invasion