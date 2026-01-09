© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

What are Trump's objectives in Venezuela?

By Malihe Razazan,
Ethan Elkind
Published January 9, 2026 at 7:59 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call Media Roundtable, we’re discussing the real reasons for Donald Trump’s attack on Venezuela and the kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro.

Jacobin’s Branko Marcetic says the attack signals a new phase of US power in Latin America — one defined by coercion, intimidation, and open-ended intervention.

Then we’ll look at how Trump’s removal of Maduro could tilt international court proceedings and provide a windfall to corporate plaintiffs.

Guests:

Branko Marcetic, writer for Jacobin, co-host of the 1/200 podcast, and author of Yesterday’s Man: The Case Against Joe Biden

Peter Kornbluh, longtime contributor to The Nation on Cuba, co-author of Back Channel to Cuba: The Hidden History of Negotiations Between Washington and Havana

Luke Goldstein, investigative journalist at the Lever

Resources:

The Nation: Trump’s Naked Imperialism

Jacobin: Trump’s War on Latin America Must Be Stopped

The Lever: Corporations Invested In Lawsuits Before Venezuela Invasion

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Ethan Elkind
A Bay Area native, Ethan is Director of the Climate Program at the UC Berkeley School of Law, with a joint appointment at the UCLA School of Law, where he researches and writes on policies to combat climate change. His book "Railtown" on the history of the modern Los Angeles Metro Rail system was published by University of California Press in January 2014. Ethan received his B.A. with honors from Brown University and graduated Order of the Coif from the UCLA School of Law. You can read his blog on ethanelkind.com.
