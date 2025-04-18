Fridays at 7pm

On the wildly popular SONG EXPLODER podcast from Radiotopia, artists take apart their songs with host Hrishikesh Hirway.

On KALW’S new SONG EXPLODER Remix, host Tshego Letsoalo stitches together a few episodes from the podcast around a common theme each week.

And the only place you can hear it is on KALW and KALW.org

Catch the NEW SONG EXPLODER Remix with Tshego Letsoalo. Every Friday at 7 p.m. ONLY on KALW.