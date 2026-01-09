© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Fog City Blues
Living Jazz: In the Name of Love

By Devon Strolovitch
Published January 9, 2026 at 4:01 PM PST

The 22nd anniversary of Oakland's MLK celebration features Bay Area artists performing the music of Sly Stone.

Oakland’s largest civic and cultural event honoring Martin Luther King Jr. returns to the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, January 17 for its 22nd anniversary. This year's concert will feature Bay Area musical luminaries performing reimagined and reinterpreted songs of Sly & The Family Stone. Host Devon Strolovitch welcomes back Living Jazz Executive Director Lyz Luke along with some of the artists involved for a preview of the event this Sunday, January 11 at 4 pm.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
