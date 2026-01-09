Living Jazz: In the Name of Love

Oakland’s largest civic and cultural event honoring Martin Luther King Jr. returns to the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, January 17 for its 22nd anniversary. This year's concert will feature Bay Area musical luminaries performing reimagined and reinterpreted songs of Sly & The Family Stone. Host Devon Strolovitch welcomes back Living Jazz Executive Director Lyz Luke along with some of the artists involved for a preview of the event this Sunday, January 11 at 4 pm.