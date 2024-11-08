Question of the Bay: Election Reflections

The results of the election have had a polarizing effect on communities across the country. KALW asked San Franciscans about how they were moving forward.

Transcript

JANN RAMIREZ, REPORTER: It feels like any other day in the city. People zoned out, heading towards their lunch spots and returning to their shifts like clockwork. I’m downtown on Market street and a majority of folks are giving me the silent treatment. But Charles Dynamite stops to talk.

REPORTER: He’s out walking his dog, Honey, and has a button on his coat that says “Vote for Kamala”. He says he can’t believe the outcome of the election.

CHARLES DYNAMITE: What I was looking forward to was a new president. Somebody that, you know, can change this world.

REPORTER: Later, I run into Henry Pacheco who feels similarly. He works for an organization serving the queer community here in the Bay Area. He says this election has major implications for LGBTQ+ folks everywhere.

HENRY PACHECO: So I think I'm not looking forward to this, but I think we have a lot of work to do going forward.

REPORTER: But Mary Mallory is thinking about the next time we’ll be able to vote.

MARY MALLORY: I am looking forward to 2026 so we can take back Congress.

