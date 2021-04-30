Patrick King Most / KALW@25thStreet

Tuesday, 10pm to Midnight

Music discovery for the ever curious.

Socials

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Twitch

Music

Bandcamp | MixCloud | SoundCloud

Patrick King Most's life truly revolves around music. He is a well respected DJ and producer, known throughout the Bay and beyond. DJing since he was a teen, he continues to evolve thanks to his discipline and commitment.

With a steady output of original remixes that he's branded "Redirections," King Most's music can be found in the sets of celebrity DJs and everyday selectors, as well as on radio stations like BBC and KCRW, and on Apple music. He’s also spun at high-profile events across the country, including for art institutions (SF MoMA, The Getty Museum) and at other cultural happenings.

