Plenty of people claim to have been surrounded by music since birth and in Charlotte K's case it's literally true. Legend has it that she entered this life shortly after her dad pulled a harmonica out of his pocket to relax the atmosphere in the delivery room.

Born and raised in Paris, sounds ranging from jazz, to yéyé noir, found their way into her auditory field. Living in Berlin meant exposure to techno in its various forms. During her decade in New York, she worked with promoter Giant Step on acid jazz, hip hop, or electronic shows involving, amongst others, Gilles Peterson, Q-Tip, and Questlove. Inspired by this, she went on to plan events in Brooklyn and Lower East Side DIY spaces, as well as curating her own shows with collectives like Disco Teheran.

A love for community and public speaking landed her at NYC's The Lot Radio. As “Brooklyn English," Charlotte effortlessly blended traditional and contemporary tracks from around the world, with thoughtful interviews. Electronic music pioneer Suzanne Cianni, Niger's Les Filles De Illighadad, Belgian duo Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul, producer Clap! Clap!, and Can's Malcolm Mooney, are just a sampling of the guests she welcomed to her show.

These influences have found their way into her DJ sets at various New York venues, record fairs, and festivals such as Moogfest.

When she is not seeking out tracks for her radio show, or adding live music dates to her calendar, Charlotte is immersed in music supervision, marrying sound to visuals through a range of media. She is also a collector of field recordings, accents, and puns from around the world.

