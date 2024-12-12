© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call
How will Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie govern SF and contend with Trump?

By Ethan Elkind
Published December 12, 2024 at 8:18 AM PST
San Francisco City Hall
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing San Francisco's election results with the Mission Local reporting team.

Daniel Lurie will become San Francisco's 46th mayor on January 8. He’ll arrive to find an $867 million budget deficit. That could spike to $1 billion if Donald Trump decides to withhold federal funds promised to the city.

Lurie beat incumbent Mayor London Breed by 10 percentage points in the second round of ranked choice voting. The new mayor-elect and Levi Strauss heir's campaign was largely self-funded, and this will be his first time ever holding political office. What changes can we expect and how will he govern?

Guests:

Joe Eskenazi, managing editor for Mission Local

Kelly Waldron, reporter for Mission Local

Resources:

Ethan Elkind
A Bay Area native, Ethan is Director of the Climate Program at the UC Berkeley School of Law, with a joint appointment at the UCLA School of Law, where he researches and writes on policies to combat climate change. His book "Railtown" on the history of the modern Los Angeles Metro Rail system was published by University of California Press in January 2014. Ethan received his B.A. with honors from Brown University and graduated Order of the Coif from the UCLA School of Law. You can read his blog on ethanelkind.com.
