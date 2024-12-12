How will Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie govern SF and contend with Trump?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing San Francisco's election results with the Mission Local reporting team.

Daniel Lurie will become San Francisco's 46th mayor on January 8. He’ll arrive to find an $867 million budget deficit. That could spike to $1 billion if Donald Trump decides to withhold federal funds promised to the city.

Lurie beat incumbent Mayor London Breed by 10 percentage points in the second round of ranked choice voting. The new mayor-elect and Levi Strauss heir's campaign was largely self-funded, and this will be his first time ever holding political office. What changes can we expect and how will he govern?

Guests:

Joe Eskenazi, managing editor for Mission Local

Kelly Waldron, reporter for Mission Local

Resources:

Mission Local: San Francisco has no idea how Daniel Lurie will govern. Does he?

Mission Local: Four data takeaways from San Francisco’s November election

