San Francisco Proposition L Election Brief

Proposition L would tax ride-hail companies, including those that operate self-driving cars. It would devote the tax revenue to improving San Francisco’s public transit.

The tax would be based on the total amount of fares earned by ride-hailing companies with-in the city. Those making less than 500-thousand a year would pay nothing. Others, depending on their size, would pay one to four and a half percent of the cost per ride.

The measure is supported by the nonprofit San Francisco Transit Riders, which says the funding would protect up to a dozen bus lines in light of a 30-percent decline in fare revenue since the pandemic.

It would also support discount and free fare programs for people with disabilities, seniors, youths and students.

Proposition L’s supporters include the Transport Workers Union which represents Muni operators, as well as Senior and Disability Action.

Opponents include the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce which says the ride-hailing tax would hurt seniors and the disabled, especially those who rely on door-to-door service, because the ride-hailing companies would simply pass on the tax increase to riders.

Other opponents include TogetherSF Action, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, California Nightlife Association and SF CITI, a tech industry trade association.

Prop L passes with a simple majority vote, but to get implemented it would need to receive more votes than Prop M, an overhaul of the city’s gross receipts tax.

This election brief was reported by San Francisco Public Press reporter Audrey Brown.

Read the full analysis for Prop L here.