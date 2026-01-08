University of California hits record enrollment as funding pressures loom

New enrollment numbers from the UC system show about 300,000 graduate and undergraduate students enrolled across its ten campuses for fall 2025.

That’s the highest total enrollment in UC history, up just slightly from last year.

There were fewer international graduate students, but more students from California.

The student makeup across campuses varies widely. At UC Merced, about 95% of students are California residents, compared to roughly half at UC San Francisco.

This comes as UC is dealing with federal funding cuts. The Office of the President says more than 400 federal research grants — totaling about 230 million dollars — have been suspended or terminated.

The enrollment numbers were announced just before Governor Gavin Newsom prepares to release a new state budget plan on Friday.