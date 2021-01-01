Revolutions Per Minute
Sundays 8-10pm
Classical & contemporary music with in-studio guests, commentary, live performances, and occasional sharing of classical vinyl.
Latest Episodes
The Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music is America’s foremost festival for contemporary symphonic music — re-imagining the orchestral experience,…
Several callers inquiring about the music I selected tonight prompted me to make this post. From flutist Alice K. Dade's recording "Living Music - New…
On this week's Revolutions Per Minute, guest host David Latulippe welcomes Paul Dresher and Amy X Neuburg to talk about their upcoming collaboration "They…
On this week's Revolutions Per Minute, Sarah Cahill welcomes a remarkable group of guests to the program.In the first hour, Sarah will talk with Pulitzer…
On this week's Revolutions Per Minute, Sarah Cahill will be joined in studio by one of our greatest living composers: Kaija Saariaho. They'll share a…
The piano you’re hearing now is being played by Sarah Cahill, host of the “Revolutions per Minute” program, which is heard Sunday evenings here on KALW.…
On this week's Revolutions Per Minute, guest host David Latulippe chooses some vinyl from his high school days in addition to music from Claude Debussy,…
The new name for "Then & Now" with host Sarah Cahill. "Revolutions Per Minute" speaks to the musical revolutions of Beethoven, Stravinsky, and John Cage,…
Kevin Vance sitting in for Sarah Cahill, will play guitar music of Fernando Sor, piano music of Robert Schumann, A Mozart string quartet and a Bach Cello…
Music Director Joana Carneiro leads the orchestra in Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances, Op. 45,” the world premiere of “Alfama” by Portuguese composer…