Oakland Election Rundown / Voter Outreach Efforts
An Oakland election explainer, Bay Area voter outreach to swing states.
We'll get the breakdown on the upcoming Oakland elections with journalist Darwin BondGraham. This fall voters will choose bond measures, school board members, a new city attorney, and a handful of new city council members. They will also decide the fate of Mayor Thao and Alameda D.A. Pamela Price in a recall vote. We’ll cover it all.
PLUS We'll talk to two Bay Area voter outreach groups making impact in the swing states.
Guests:
Segment B: Darwin BondGraham, journalist and news editor for The Oaklandside.
Hosts: Grace Won
Producer: Gillian Emblad, Wendy Holcombe, Chris Nooney