© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bay Area Headlines
State of the Bay

Oakland Election Rundown / Voter Outreach Efforts

By Gillian Emblad,
Wendy Holcombe
Published October 20, 2024 at 3:49 PM PDT
Oakland elections courtesty of Oaklandside.org
Amir Azis
Oakland elections courtesty of Oaklandside.org

An Oakland election explainer, Bay Area voter outreach to swing states.

We'll get the breakdown on the upcoming Oakland elections with journalist Darwin BondGraham. This fall voters will choose bond measures, school board members, a new city attorney, and a handful of new city council members. They will also decide the fate of Mayor Thao and Alameda D.A. Pamela Price in a recall vote. We’ll cover it all.

PLUS We'll talk to two Bay Area voter outreach groups making impact in the swing states.

Guests:
Segment B: Darwin BondGraham, journalist and news editor for The Oaklandside.

Hosts: Grace Won

Producer: Gillian Emblad, Wendy Holcombe, Chris Nooney

Tags
State of the Bay 2024 Oakland Elections2024 ElectionsScience & Technology
Gillian Emblad
See stories by Gillian Emblad
Wendy Holcombe
See stories by Wendy Holcombe