Oakland Election Rundown / Voter Outreach Efforts

We'll get the breakdown on the upcoming Oakland elections with journalist Darwin BondGraham. This fall voters will choose bond measures, school board members, a new city attorney, and a handful of new city council members. They will also decide the fate of Mayor Thao and Alameda D.A. Pamela Price in a recall vote. We’ll cover it all.

PLUS We'll talk to two Bay Area voter outreach groups making impact in the swing states.

Guests:

Segment B: Darwin BondGraham, journalist and news editor for The Oaklandside.

Hosts: Grace Won

Producer: Gillian Emblad, Wendy Holcombe, Chris Nooney

