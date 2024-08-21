Oakland recall opponents meet to push back

For the past couple of months, Oakland has been in a situation it’s never quite seen before – the city’s mayor and county DA are both facing recall elections this fall. Amid campaigns, a coalition of recall opponents recently gathered in East Oakland to push back.

The campaigns for the recalls are largely fueled by the belief that Thao and Price are responsible for Oakland’s crime problem.

Many recall opponents have recently formed a coalition with the goal of creating a plan to fight back. According to reporting from The Oaklandside , roughly 100 of them gathered this past Saturday for the “ Respect Our Vote: No Recalls ,” meeting. It was organized by Oakland activist Pamela Drake and civil rights attorney Walter Riley.

At the meeting, speakers challenged the notion that all Oakland residents want to oust Thao and Price, both of whom are women of color, who campaigned on progressive politics .

Drake told The Oaklandside, “This is not just a public safety issue. This is an oligarchy issue.”

Her comment references the fact that both recall campaigns have garnered significant financial support from a few wealthy donors, via political action committees, such as Foundation Oakland Unites and Supporters of Recall Pamela Price .

A member of Oakland Rising Action – one of the groups in the anti-recall coalition – detailed a plan that includes efforts to gain members and volunteers, organize gatherings for neighbors to fill out their ballots, and return their ballots early.