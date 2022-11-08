Sponsorship
Want to get your mission, event, brand, or idea in front of one of the most engaged, connected, and supremely loyal audiences in the Bay Area? KALW can help!
To learn more, call Paul Birdwell, Director of Sponsorship, at 415.840.5777 or email him at paul@kalw.org
In the meantime, download a PDF of media kit.
OUR MISSION
KALW feeds minds, fills hearts, and stirs souls.
Rooted in the values of the Bay Area, we create and share programming that is innovative, inclusive, truthful, and hopeful. Our goal: to make us better — as individuals, as a region, and as a society.
OUR PAST + FUTURE
KALW has been at the forefront of high-quality, socially minded media for 80 years. We remain deeply rooted in the Bay Area. We continue to nurture the next generation of talent, and we will always lean into the future.
KALW began broadcasting in 1941 (that’s a full 30 years before the creation of NPR). Along the way, there have been a lot of firsts.
- KALW is the first FM station west of the Mississippi.
- KALW started the first radio training program in the country (and during World War II, we were the first to train women in radio broadcasting).
- KALW is the first station in the Bay Area to air Fresh Air, This American Life, Snap Judgement, and The Daily.
- KALW is the birthplace of 99 Percent Invisible, Ear Hustle and, arguably, the podcast revolution.
Innovation and public service is in our DNA, but we can only do it with the investment of like-minded businesses, non-profits, foundations, and individuals.
- Your support will allow us to inform, uplift, and activate more of the Bay Area, more of the time.
- It will allow us to continue to take chances — on new formats, voices, and shows.
- It will help us transform the public media landscape locally and across the country.
OUR LISTENERS
Artists and activists, culture lovers and political changemakers. That’s who listens to KALW.
KALW listeners love where they live and look for new ways to make it better. They embrace innovation and create the future. These Bay Area dreamers and doers have a deep connection to KALW. Because, like them, we are civically minded, endlessly curious, and always original.
OUR PROGRAMMING
Spend 24 hours with KALW — and you’ll hear the difference.
We understand the power of our words and platforms to inform and advance the conversation. We feature music that stirs your soul and stories that move the needle. We champion everyday voices and focus on solutions. That's why we sound a little different.
FORMAT: News, Music, Culture, Public Affairs
COVERAGE AREA: Bay Area’s nine counties: San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Solano, Napa, Sonoma, Marin
CONTENT PARTNERS: KALW is an NPR affiliate, featuring acclaimed programming from NPR, BBC, CBC, alongside locally produced programming.
OUR REACH
One of the most sought-after media markets. That’s KALW.
Our mix of news, music, and public affairs programming reaches all nine Bay Area counties and can be heard by 4.4 million people in the region — not to mention anyone with access to internet and cell service.
LISTENERS: 120K weekly cumulative listeners with average listening time of 45 minutes
WEBSITE TRAFFIC: 270K monthly page views with 122K monthly users and 100K monthly streaming sessions
PODCAST + ON-DEMAND: 53K monthly on-demand listeners 231K unique digital listeners
MEMBERSHIP: 7,500 members
SOCIAL MEDIA: Instagram - 1,800 / Twitter - 6K / Facebook - 10K / SoundCloud - 55K
E-MAIL NEWSLETTER LIST: 12,000 subscribers
LET'S TALK
