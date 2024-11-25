Berkeley elects a new mayor

This interview aired in the November 25, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

It’s been nearly three weeks since election night and Berkeley Mayoral candidate Sophie Hahn JUST conceded the race to newcomer Adena Ishii. She will be the first Asian American mayor in Berkeley’s history and the first woman of color to hold the job. She also represents a clear upset in the battle for the city’s top office.

To understand the significance of this win, KALW’s News Editor Sunni Khalid sat down with Berkeleyside’s Associate Editor Nico Savidge. They talk about this race and how it fits into the larger shift away from career politicians that is playing out in Berkeley.

