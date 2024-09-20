© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jann Ramirez

Audio Producer

Born in the Philippines, raised in the Bay, Jann Ramirez is a people-minded contributor. When he isn't working with high school youth as his day job, Jann pursues his interests in podcasting and community building. He hopes to continue to provide positive energy with KALW and is grateful for the opportunity to learn new ways to contribute to his community,