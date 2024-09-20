Jann RamirezAudio Producer
Born in the Philippines, raised in the Bay, Jann Ramirez is a people-minded contributor. When he isn't working with high school youth as his day job, Jann pursues his interests in podcasting and community building. He hopes to continue to provide positive energy with KALW and is grateful for the opportunity to learn new ways to contribute to his community,
-
Parents, teachers, and students came together for a rally on Wednesday outside San Francisco’s school district headquarters. They were protesting the superintendent’s plan to close schools.