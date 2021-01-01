Folk Music & Beyond
Saturdays 3-5pm
The best in contemporary folk, traditional, and original music from America, England, Ireland, Scotland, and other parts of the world.
More information about the show and playlists at their website.
Latest Episodes
Join us this Saturday 3 pm (PDT) on KALW’s Folk Music & Beyond for our conversation with Irish guitarist John Doyle. He’ll talk about his love of…
John Prine the greatly beloved singer-songwriter passed away April 7th from complications related to Covid19. This Saturday October 10th 3 pm (PDT) on…
TODAY 3 to 5 pm (PDT), KALW's "Folk Music & Beyond" features music by The Black Brothers from their new CD "Glackanacker", an outstanding collection of…
John McCutcheon, folk singer extraordinaire, is our special guest this Saturday (8/1) 3 pm on KALW’s Folk Music & Beyond. John will talk about his latest…
Join us tomorrow (this Saturday) 3 pm (PDT) on KALW’s “Folk Music & Beyond” for a tribute to California-based singer-songwriter Mary McCaslin. We’ll…
Join us for The Shelter-In-Place Free Folk Festival preview TODAY (this Saturday) at 3 p.m. on KALW’s “Folk Music & Beyond.” Our San Francisco Free Folk…
TODAY 3 PM (PDT) join us for an encore broadcast of a special program featuring French folk artist Gabriel Yacoub on KALW’s Folk Music & Beyond. He talks…
SOLSTICE, the Bay Area a cappella all-womens ensemble, returns to KALW’s Folk Music & Beyond this Saturday at 3 pm (PST) for a live performance. Solstice…
Erica & Friends return for a live guest appearance this Saturday (1/18) at 3 pm on KALW’s Folk Music & Beyond. Vocalist Erica Hockett performs some of her…
Kitka, the renowned Bay Area Balkan women’s ensemble, performs live 3 pm this afternoon on Folk Music & Beyond. Kitka celebrates their 40th season with…