Oakland Measure OO Election Brief

Oakland’s Measure OO is a new initiative to change the structure of the Oakland Public Ethics Commission.

So what is the Oakland Public Ethics Commission ? It’s an unpaid commission of seven residents that ensures the city’s government makes decisions that are transparent and unbiased.

The Commission makes reports about the city’s budgets, campaigns, and lobbying. It also investigates unethical practices like bribery and can impose fines.

That authority was only granted a decade ago — which was the last time Oaklanders voted to change the Commission’s policies . Since then, the workload has only increased and there is a backlog of investigations that have been tabled indefinitely.

If Measure OO passes, the Public Ethics Commission creates another investigator position to meet this increased workload. It will also establish new policies.

Supporters believe that updating these policies will help keep Oakland’s government accountable and boost trust.

Proponents include over half of the City Council members and two former commissioners.

Opponents include two City Council members and one resident . One council member opposes more spending with the current budget deficit.

So, to recap: A “yes” vote on Measure OO will mean changes in the Public Ethics Commission policies — including adding a paid investigator position.

If you vote no, the Public Ethics Commission policies stay the same and an investigator will not be added to the commission.

That’s a brief take on Measure OO.

