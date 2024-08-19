Bay Area activists join nationwide pro-Palestinian protest in Chicago

While a huge showing of California delegates are at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to support Kamala Harris, activists from the Bay Area are joining a national protest to call on the Biden administration to stop financing Israel's military operations in Gaza.

This demonstration followed a rally in Oakland Sunday called in conjunction with a national day of action declared by the Uncommitted Movement — that’s a campaign demanding candidates back an embargo against Israel and an immediate ceasefire.

Wassim Hage is with San Francisco’s Arab Resource and Outreach Center, and is at the protest in Chicago. He says thousands assembled in Union Park in Chicago before heading to the DNC. While many different causes are being represented, people are unified on this issue.

HAGE: There’s folks who have some signage about climate justice, and I’ve seen signs that say 'Palestine is a feminist issue,' things like that. There's other things around black freedom struggles, but it's really Palestine focused, the march.

Hage says that the protestors will be there all week, hosting seminars with local and visiting activists.

