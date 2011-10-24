Out in the Bay
10 pm Tuesdays
Queer histories, herstories, personalities and issues are explored with humor, insight, and sensitivity each week on Out in the Bay, which resumed production in June 2020 after a 4-year pause. Find past shows and staff favorites at www.OutintheBay.org
Latest Episodes
We know it's important, especially for children and young adults, to see images like ourselves in the media. Comics and graphic novels are increasingly popular – it’s a billion-dollar-a-year-plus business – and LGBTQ characters are popping up more often in their pages.
“We are here for the tough conversations,” says Melorra Green, speaking for herself and her twin, Melonie Green. On this week’s Out in the Bay, the sisters talk about their visions for a more inclusive Castro neighborhood, about art, “Black Joy,” San Francisco Pride 2021 and their coming-out experience.
Essayist Lauren Hough grew up in the infamous Christian free-love and -sex cult The Family, formerly The Children of God. At 18, she joined the US Air Force, where she got death threats and her car was set ablaze because she’s lesbian.
As California's pandemic restrictions lift, Breanna Sinclairé's June 20 recital in San Francisco’s prestigious Old First Concerts series will be among the first public, indoor, live music events in the city since March 2020.
What’s the role of a guncle - a gay uncle? Best-selling author Steven Rowley serves up lots of laughs as a guncle, his niece and nephew deal with deep grief, past and current.
“Every Girl Deserves To Shine” is a campaign to support transgender girls and is the principle that guides RUBIES, a form-fitting clothing line for trans girls and gender non-binary kids founded by a Canadian father-daughter duo in Toronto.
San Francisco LGBTQ publication The Bay Area Reporter grew from an early 1970s “gay bar gossip rag” into one of the most influential LGBTQ newspapers and online news outlets in the country. The B.A.R.'s publisher and news editor reflect on turning 50 in these tough times for independent media and on a half-century of queer history.
Want to support a queer youngster in your life? Dr. Caitlin Ryan has been helping parents and other caregivers do just that for 30+ years. Hear her sage advice on this week's Out in the Bay.
“I love looking like a fool," Drag Race contestant Rock M. Sakura told Out in the Bay. She stuck Sharpies up her nose, described her zany new TV series ... we laughed! But she got serious talking about anti-Asian and anti-sex-worker violence.
How has COVID – and the political and societal turmoil of the past year – affected our mental health? And how are we coping? (Our discussion applies…