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A man looks through a gap in a stone wall toward a Greek Orthodox church where gunmen opened fire during a funeral hours earlier in Hamoud village, in Jordan's Karak governorate on Friday.
  1. Gunmen open fire at a church during a funeral in Jordan, killing 7 and wounding 40
  2. U.S. birth rate drops to record low, but older women are having more babies
  3. Is your Medicare Advantage plan ending next year? Here's what to know
  4. This decade has been missing its big-impact midterm
  5. Drinking water supplies dwindle in Yemeni city besieged by Houthi rebels