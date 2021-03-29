LOCAL NEWS
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In November, voters will decide on Prop 45, a measure that could eliminate environmental regulations for certain projects, including data centers.
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The counties seek to help thousands of people at risk of losing coverage due to federal and state cuts.
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There have been increased sightings of federal immigration officers across the region in recent weeks.
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Usually, when real estate is sold in Oakland, the City collects up to 2.5% of the sales price. Currently foreclosed properties are not subject to this tax.
CROSSCURRENTS STORIES
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Crosscurrents
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Crosscurrents
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Crosscurrents
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