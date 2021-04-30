Fridays from 11pm - 12am

Since January 2005, Music From Other Minds has presented new and unusual music by innovative composers and performers from around the world. Produced weekly for KALW 91.7 FM San Francisco by Other Minds and presented by Charles Amirkhanian and the Other Minds staff, Music From Other Minds aims to open up radio listeners to experimental classical work by living and recent composers. We bring you the latest in contemporary music from around the world, and some glimpses into the past, to give a context for today’s music.

For playlists and other information, visit the Music From Other Minds website here.