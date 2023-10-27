Bay Area News

-
The Marin County Board of Supervisors heard a report from a conservation group this week, which stressed the need for a shoreline resilience plan in the Bay Area.
Despite many changes in educational practices over the years, suspending students remains a common form of school discipline. But a study by researchers at UCSF shows that excluding students — particularly Black, Latino and indigenous students — from class leads to a big drop in their GPAs.
The City of Berkeley’s eviction moratorium ended Sept 1., leaving tenants responsible for all rental payments after that date. Although tenants can’t be evicted for any back rent owed from the COVID-19 pandemic, this doesn’t mean that landlords can’t file small claims against them to recover rent.
How has the conflict in Palestine and Israel been impacting your life?
California State University's four-year graduation rates remain flat for the 23-campus system just two years before the end of a 10-year deadline to dramatically improve them.
Citing safety concerns, the California Department of Motor Vehicles suspended permits on Tuesday for Cruise autonomous vehicles to operate in San Francisco.
Citing “financial constraints,” Oakland’s First Fridays will be paused for three months.
The Coalition on Homelessness, GLIDE and other service providers held a press conference Tuesday morning, asking that the city fulfill a promise it made to provide a safe parking site and permanent housing for a community of people living in RV’s near San Francisco State University.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has rejected fence line air monitoring plans for all five Bay Area refineries, saying the plans don't meet the requirements of its refining emissions tracking rule.
A lawsuit against noncitizens’ right to vote in school board elections was dropped. What's next in getting noncitizen parents to the ballot box?
Interstate migration is contributing to California’s decreasing population state-wide. San Francisco, in particular, is experiencing notable demographic shifts.
San Francisco is the self-proclaimed artificial intelligence capital of the world -- but San Jose is looking to clinch that title in the coming years.
Over the last century, the 7th Street corridor in West Oakland has fallen from its status as a thriving African American cultural center it enjoyed as late as the 1950s. Now, a coalition led by local economic development organizations has released a plan to return 7th Street back to its former glory.
BART and local nonprofits have partnered to create an anti-sexual harassment campaign. Colorful information cards at kiosks and poster art can be seen all around BART stations. But will this effort make a difference? KALW’s Steffi Puerto has more.
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors, with an 8-3 vote Tuesday, ended remote public comment at meetings of the board and its committees with some exceptions.
High school students across the San Francisco Unified School District walked out today to call for a ceasefire in Palestine and an end to U.S. military aid to Israel.