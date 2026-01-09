William James
"America's philosopher" was born January 11, 1842.
William James is one of the great American philosophers, historically important as a philosopher (pragmatism and radical empiricism), a student of religion (author of the monumental Varieties of Religious Experience), and psychology. In this vintage episode, John and Ken examine the life and ideas of this towering figure with Russell Goodman from the University of New Mexico, author of American Philosophy Before Pragmatism. Sunday, January 11 at 11 am.