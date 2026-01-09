© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Philosophy Talk
Philosophy Talk

William James

By Devon Strolovitch
Published January 9, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST

"America's philosopher" was born January 11, 1842.

William James is one of the great American philosophers, historically important as a philosopher (pragmatism and radical empiricism), a student of religion (author of the monumental Varieties of Religious Experience), and psychology. In this vintage episode, John and Ken examine the life and ideas of this towering figure with Russell Goodman from the University of New Mexico, author of American Philosophy Before Pragmatism. Sunday, January 11 at 11 am.

Tags
Philosophy Talk philosophy
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch