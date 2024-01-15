Bay Made
Monday - Thursday, 11:30 am
Featuring a mix local podcasts and programming from Bay Area makers, including stories and episodes from California Sun, Civic from SF Public Press, Muni Diaries, Ways of Knowing from World According to Sound, and SF MOMA's Raw Material.
Is there a local show or audio maker you think we should feature? Let us know at baymade@kalw.org.
RECENT EPISODES
-
A tribute to Martin Luther Jr that mixed some of Dr King’s most famous speeches with music from Stevie Wonder, The Freedom Singers, Soul II Soul, and others.