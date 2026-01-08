Valero updates plan to idle operations at Benicia refinery

There are 10 oil refineries in California that supply fuel for transportation. Three of those refineries are in the Bay Area.

Last year, the Valero refinery based in Benicia announced that it would “idle, restructure, or cease” operations by the end of April 2026. But the Valero Refinery in Benicia won’t be closing anytime soon.

But this week, the refinery updated its plan, stating that it would continue producing gasoline until its reserves were depleted. After that, it’ll start importing gas.

Governor Newsom said that his administration would be working with the company to “ensure fuel supply reliability during California’s ongoing energy transition.”