Mayor Breed pulls out of mayoral debate

A statement from Mayor Breed’s campaign, who is seeking re-election next month, said the incumbent would not attend because of a scheduling conflict.

The League said they were surprised at Breed’s announcement and had been planning the event for months.Allison Goh, the group’s president, said ballots for the November election go out in the mail next week and there isn’t much time left to speak to San Franciscans.

Breed’s rivals, Board of Supervisors president Aaron Peskin, Mark Farrell, Daniel Lurie and Ahsha Safai all recommitted to the forum.

Mission Local reported that each of the mayoral candidates used the forum to blast the Mayor for her absence and attacked her policies, most prominently the recent crackdown on San Francisco’s homeless encampments.

Both Breed and Farrell have missed previous candidate forums, citing scheduling conflicts and family commitments, respectively.