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On-Air Schedule

Find out what is playing every hour on KALW, the Bay Area's connection.
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NPR 24

NPR 24 Livestream Schedule

You can listen to the best of NPR anytime on the NPR 24 Livestream on KALW.org. Just click on "All Streams" near the top right corner of the webpage.

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Or, if you're on mobile, click on the All Stream icon below.

 
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