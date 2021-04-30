KALW Online Contest Entry Rules

(revised as of 05/09/2021)

No Contribution or purchase is necessary to participate in KALW Giveaways.

Chance of winning is dependent upon the number of eligible entries received.

Promotions are void where prohibited by law.

ELIGIBILITY: Giveaways are open only to those who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry and a legal resident of one of the 50 states comprising the United States of America, or the District of Columbia. Giveaways are intended for play within the United States of America only. DO NOT ENTER A GIVEAWAY If YOU ARE NOT LEGALLY LOCATED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AT THE TIME OF YOUR ENTRY.

The following are not eligible to participate in Giveaways:

Current staff of KALW Public Media or members of its Board of Directors, or their immediate family, or all persons living in the same household as a KALW staff member. Staff member is deemed to include employees (including KALW designated SFUSD employees), and individual contractors rendering personal services to KALW at the start of the Giveaway.

Any person currently not a resident of any of the 50 States as defined above.

HOW TO ENTER A GIVEAWAY: No contribution or purchase is necessary. To enter without making a contribution, call 1-415-799-7190 or go to kalw.org and complete the online entry form between the times indicated for each Giveaway. Complete contact information must be provided: name, valid US telephone number, US Postal address, and email address (if applicable).

Participation is limited to one (1) online entry per eligible person, per Giveaway each day. A “day” is defined as 12:00:00 a.m. to 11:59:59 p.m. Pacific Time. If multiple entries are received, only the first online entry will be accepted, and additional entries will be disqualified. Any attempt by any participant to obtain more than one (1) entry per day by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations or logins, or any other methods may void that participant’s entries and that participant will be disqualified from the Giveaway. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed, or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, Promotion entry services) will void all entries by that entrant.

In the event of a dispute as to any online entry, the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. The "authorized account holder" is the natural person assigned an email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or any other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address.

Giveaways are in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with, Facebook or Twitter. The use of multiple email addresses, Twitter handles, or Facebook user profiles is not permitted and will result in disqualification.

PRIZE: Prize description and Prize retail value are described below:

One (1) CALIFORNIA EXPLORER GIFT CARD (value $201) valid for a California Explorer Annual Day Use Pass, or other items in the California State Parks Online Store (not valid for camping). One winner will be selected from all eligible entries starting 12:01 AM PDT Saturday, May 1, 2021, until the deadline Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 5:35 PM PDT. This prize deadline has expired.

One (1) TRADER JOE'S GIFT CARD (value $150) One winner will be selected from all eligible entries received starting at 12:01 AM PDT Friday, May 7, 2021, and ending 11:00AM PDT Friday, May 7, 2021. This prize deadline has expired.

One (1) TRADER JOE'S GIFT CARD (value $150) One winner will be selected from all eligible entries received starting at 11:01 AM PDT Friday, May 7, 2021, and ending 5:35PM PDT Friday, May 7, 2021. This prize deadline has expired.

One (1) CALIFORNIA EXPLORER GIFT CARD (value $201) valid for a California Explorer Annual Day Use Pass, or other items in the California State Parks Online Store (not valid for camping) and One (1) SPORTS BASEMENT GIFT CARD (value $200) will include all eligible entries starting at 12:01 AM PDT Monday, May 10, 2021, and ending 5:35 PM PDT Monday, May 10, 2021.

One (1) SPORTS BASEMENT GIFT CARD (value $150) One winner will be selected from all eligible entries received starting at 12:01 AM PDT Friday, May 11, 2021, and ending 11:00AM PDT Friday, May 11, 2021.

One (1) SPORTS BASEMENT GIFT CARD (value $150) One winner will be selected from all eligible entries received starting at 11:01 AM PDT Friday, May 11, 2021, and ending 5:35PM PDT Friday, May 11, 2021.

Prizes to be awarded during the May 2021 Membership Campaign Giveaway will be selected randomly from all eligible entries received in the respective entry period. The odds of winning depend upon the total number of eligible participants. All drawings will be completed on or before May 21, 2021.

Winner is responsible for any costs associated with using the prize, including but not limited to transportation and parking. Prize is non- transferable, cannot be substituted, may not be sold, combined with any other offer, or redeemed for cash. Winner will receive delivery of the prize as arranged by KALW Public Media. Prizes are delivered to winner “as-is” and once prize is delivered KALW Public Media assumes no further obligation for fulfillment. Tickets and gift certificates must be used in compliance with issuing venue's policies. In the event of unavailability of stated prize, KALW Public Media reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value.

Payment of all appropriate and required federal and state income taxes, if any, is the responsibility of the prize winners. If a prize is not claimed within three (3) days after the winner is notified or if the winner is unwilling or unable to assume the tax liabilities associated with the prize, the prize is deemed forfeited. This prize may be re-awarded or retained by KALW Public Media, at its sole discretion.

All entries become the property of KALW Public Media and will not be returned. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these rules and all matters relating to the prize.

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: Every eligible entry will be included in the drawing. KALW Public Media will randomly draw name(s) of winner(s) and alternative back up name(s) from all eligible entries on the date specified on the online entry form. Winner(s) will be notified by e-mail or phone and will have up to three (3) days to respond and claim the prize. If KALW Public Media is unable to reach a winner or a winner is unable to accept the prize within the time period specified, then that unawarded prize will go to the first alternative back up thereof until the prize is awarded. KALW Public Media reserves the right to select a new winner or not award the prize if the winner is not willing or able to accept it within three (3) days of being notified.

Winners will be required to complete and sign an Affidavit of Eligibility & Liability/Publicity Release to receive the prize. These materials must be returned within ten (10) days of first attempted notification by KALW Public Media.

By accepting the prize, the winner consents to the use of his/her name and/or likeness for advertising/trade purposes without further compensation, unless prohibited by law. As a condition of winning this prize, winner agrees to release KALW Public Media and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advertising and promotion agencies, suppliers, printers, and distributors from and against any and all liability, claims, costs, or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages, or losses of property which may be sustained in connection with participating in the show, the receipt, ownership or use of any prize awarded, or while preparing for, participating in or traveling to or from any activity or any typographical or other error in these Official Rules or the announcement of offering of any prize.

KALW Public Media will make a good faith effort to award each prize.

RESTRICTIONS: By participating in KALW Public Media Giveaways, a participant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules, and by all decisions of KALW Public Media.

OFFICIAL RULES AND NAME(S) OF WINNER:

For a copy of the Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: KALW Public Media, Spring Fund Drive 2021 Give-Away, Official Sweepstakes Rules, 500 Mansell Street, San Francisco, CA 94134. Requests must be received by Friday, May 14, 2021.

To obtain a list of the names of the winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: KALW Public Media, Spring Fund Drive 2021 Give-Away, Official Sweepstakes Winners, 500 Mansell Street, San Francisco, CA 94134. Requests must be received by Friday, July 14, 2021.

No purchase necessary to enter or win.