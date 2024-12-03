© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

San Francisco’s historic 2024 election spending spree

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published December 3, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
With permission from Mission Local / Joe Rivano Barros
/
With permission from Mission Local / Joe Rivano Barros

This interview aired in the December 3, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

In San Francisco’s election, big donors spent big money with mixed returns. A record setting $72 million dollars was spent on local races and ballot measures in the city. Today, we hear about the winners and the losers, and how the money made a difference.
Tags
Crosscurrents 2024 Elections2024 San Francisco Elections
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid