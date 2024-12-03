Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
San Francisco’s historic 2024 election spending spree
This interview aired in the December 3, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.
In San Francisco’s election, big donors spent big money with mixed returns. A record setting $72 million dollars was spent on local races and ballot measures in the city. Today, we hear about the winners and the losers, and how the money made a difference.