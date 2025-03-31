Contact

Maria.Yates@kalw.org

Heavy Rotation with Maria Yates is KALW's monthly local showcase. Every first Thursday from 10pm-midnight tune in for a deep dive into the Bay Area's vibrant local scene. Exploring past, present and emerging sounds, Heavy Rotation is sure to hold some surprises for even the most ardent scenester. Don't miss this new show amplifying the local sounds we love on KALW San Francisco.

Maria [muh-RY-uh] learned bass by playing along with Green Day's "1,039/Smoothed Out Slappy Hours". Appropriately residing in a dilapidated warehouse, Maria still believes that punks will save the world.