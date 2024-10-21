Monday was last day for California voters to register for the November election

According to the most updated data from the Secretary of State’s office , there are nearly 27 million eligible voters in California with 22 million registered to vote.

If you’re one of the 5 million who still needs to register — don’t worry you have options.

Voters can register at their county election office, online, or by mail.

But if you’re thinking about registering online or by mail, registration must be postmarked with today’s date or submitted electronically by 11:59 pm.

To register online, go to www.register to vote.ca.gov.