Berkeley Measure Z: Extending the 2014 soda tax

Berkeley’s Measure Z — also known as the soda tax — is an initiative that aims to extend the 2014 ballot measure to continue the tax on sugar sweetened beverages. If not passed by voters, the measure will expire on January 1, 2027.

Here’s how it works:

If the sugar sweetened beverage tax passes, it will extend the previously voter approved 1 cent per fluid ounce tax on most sugar sweetened beverages. So a can of coke would be taxed at 12 cents. The exceptions are milk products, juice, baby formula, medical drinks, diet sodas, and alcohol.

Supporters of the initiative confirm that since 2014, the tax has raised more than a million dollars in revenue per year. That money supports initiatives, including Berkeley Unified School District gardening teachers, so all students can participate in cooking and gardening programs.

Supporters of the measure, include Vice President of the Berkeley School Board Ka’Dijah A. Brown and Berkeley Council Member Sophie Hahn. They say that if the voters do not approve this measure that the funding for programs paid for by this tax will be lost.

At this time, there are no opponents of Measure Z.

The sugar sweetened beverage tax amendment was unanimously voted on by Berkeley’s City Council to be on the November ballot.

So, to recap: A “yes” vote on the sugar sweetened beverage tax will remove the expiration date of the tax.

If you vote "no," you vote for programs that benefit from the tax to end.

That’s a brief take on Berkeley’s sugar sweetened beverage tax amendment.