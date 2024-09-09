© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Area based Latino Community Foundation polls Latino voters statewide

KALW | By Christopher Alam
Published September 9, 2024 at 2:06 PM PDT
Vote sign
Russ
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Vote sign

The Latino Community Foundation is a philanthropic organization investing in engaging with Latino voters.

Around 57% of the people they polled listed cost of living as their top concern when considering who to vote for.

Crime was the lowest at a little more than 10%.

Overall, 60% say they are voting for Kamala Harris for president, 28% say they would back Donald Trump.

Gary Segura worked on the survey. He says that Republicans overestimate their Latino base, while Democrats underestimate turnout.

“For Democrats I think the issue is different. It's always been a self sustaining belief that Latinos don't vote, and so they believe that Latinos don't vote even though the share of Latino voters who turn out is over 90%.”

Participants were also asked about their views on AI. While 44% believe AI is a bad idea that will cost jobs, 56% say AI is just a new tool.

Bay Area Headlines 2024 Elections
Christopher Alam
Christopher Alam is a writer, producer, and journalist based in San Francisco.
