Uncuffed is a show made by people behind bars in California prisons. We share intimate stories of our struggles and triumphs, and of the heartache and forgiveness taking place within these walls. Uncuffed is vulnerable and personal. If you can see the humanity in us, you can see the humanity in everyone.
For most of us in prisons, the pandemic has meant a year of even more restrictions than usual. No in-person visits, and months without classes or groups. To deal with that isolation, a lot of us turned to music. So today, we’re talking about the songs that kept our spirits up through the year. We hope they do the same for you. Check out our playlist on Spotify to enjoy these songs on their own: bit.ly/UncuffedPlaylist. Learn about Uncuffed at WeAreUncuffed.org.
It's been almost a year since friends and family have been able to visit their loved ones in prison, due to the pandemic. Letters to the inside are always…
Joe Kirk is one of thousands released early from California prisons to slow the spread of COVID-19. The world he returned to was something he never…
Chanthon Bun caught the coronavirus at San Quentin Prison during one of the worst outbreaks in the country. On top of the usual challenges people face…
The COVID-19 outbreak in prisons across California is taking an incredible toll — not only on the people inside, but on the families and friends of…
Disease can spread quickly in prisons. In this special conversation from Uncuffed, the men of Solano Prison share their thoughts on the global coronavirus…
For those of us in prison, the holiday season can be a painful time. Many of us miss our families and our traditions. But it’s also a time when we get…
In 2012, Eric "Maserati-E" Abercrombie picked up the guitar and has been performing ever since. Today, the producers talk about the music that helped them…
A lot of people want to get out of prison. This is the story of one bird that tried to get in.Happy Thanksgiving from Uncuffed.The interview with Bryan…
Gordon Melvin learned how to do yoga by watching TV. Soon, he was leading classes on the yard. Today, we’re talking about vulnerability, masculinity, and…