For most of us in prisons, the pandemic has meant a year of even more restrictions than usual. No in-person visits, and months without classes or groups. To deal with that isolation, a lot of us turned to music. So today, we’re talking about the songs that kept our spirits up through the year. We hope they do the same for you. Check out our playlist on Spotify to enjoy these songs on their own: bit.ly/UncuffedPlaylist. Learn about Uncuffed at WeAreUncuffed.org.

Listen • 29:20