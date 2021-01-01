Africa Mix
Thursday, 9-11pm
Musical gems from Africa and the African diaspora that will revive your weary soul. Vintage and contemporary sounds from Abidjan to Zimbabwe, the Caribbean, Latin America, and beyond.
Latest Episodes
On New Year's Eve, join KALW's Africa Mix for a great night of African music, from 9pm until midnight.Whether you're hosting a party, are on your way to…
The Fes Festival of World Sacred Music in Morocco explores the vast repertoire of music and rhythms created across the globe since the dawn of time.…
Host Emmanuel Nado visits with singer/songwriter, performer, social activist, and panafricanist Angelique Kidjo, one of the most recognizable and…
This week, NPR's Heavy Rotation series features Emmanuel Nado, co-host of Africa Mix, heard Thursday nights from 9-11pm on KALW.Emmanuel highlighted the…
Africamix celebrates the life of Nelson Mandela and pays tribute to the man who captured the world imagination and became the symbol of endurance,…
Raquel Bitton, French songstress, producer and renowned interpreter of songs by Edith Piaf has released a new CD Rhythm of the Heart. On her latest…
Host Emannuel Nado invited several music pioneers to the KALW studios to perform live and speak about African music: Baba Ken of West African Highlife…
Emmanuel Nado welcomed Tunisian artist Emel Mathlouthi "The Voice of the Arab Spring" to Africa Mix this week, for her live West Coast radio debut! Emel…
Tune in this Thursday to Africa Mix, when Emmanuel Nado's guest will be Ethiopian-born, San Francisco-based singer songwriter Meklit Hadero. Meklit…